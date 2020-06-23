StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Wants More Apple Sleep Updates

Katherine Ross

Apple made some announcements at WWDC.

While the event will go on for a full week, CEO Tim Cook made his keynote speech on Monday.

The company also introduced iOS14.

The latest operating system for Apple's iPhone includes newly customizable home screen layouts; greater control of the size, frequency and location of widgets; and enhancements to messages.

Organizing the iPhone's screens was one of the biggest updates on the new operating system with a new easy-to-access App Library helping to organize various apps; SmartStack, which allows users to navigate through various widgets; and picture-in-picture options that allow users to keep their videos playing on a smaller screen as they navigate other apps and pages on their iPhone.

With iMessages, new features include the ability to pin conversations, a wider choice of memoji details and inline replies in group messages. And Apple also introduced App Clips, or small parts of apps that can be easily called up and used when needed. 

Apple also announced an expansion to Apple CarPlay that can turn a users' phone into touchless car keys with compatible vehicles.

So, what about WWDC so far has Jim Cramer excited?

Sleep software, he said.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

