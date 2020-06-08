Jim Cramer Says Apple Payment Plan Is Right Move

Have an Apple credit card?

Apple could soon allow customers to buy many of its products, including iPads, Macs and AirPods, over monthly installments via its Apple Card credit card, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The tech giant is planning to roll out the service in the coming weeks, people familiar with the plan told Bloomberg. The offering will let customers buy a product through Apple and split up the cost over several months with interest-free payments.

Apple will offer a 12-month interest-free payment plan for iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil and iPad keyboards, as well as the Mac XDR Display monitor, and six months with no interest for AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod, according to Bloomberg.

The move comes as Apple and many other computer makers and retailers look to incentivize buyers to spend following one of the worst quarters for sales and earnings on record, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Cramer likes the move to payment plans. Watch his latest thoughts on Apple stock and why it has him far less concerned than other major movers Monday in the video above.

