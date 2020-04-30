Jim Cramer: Apple Is for Home, HP Is for Offices

Is Apple the Apple of your eye?

The company is expected to report earnings after the bell on Thursday. So, what should you be watching?

Well, Apple guided in January for March quarter revenue of $63 billion to $67 billion. However, the company announced on Feb. 17 that it doesn’t expect to hit this guidance due to the impact of China’s COVID-19 outbreak on iPhone supplies and Chinese demand. And since then, estimates have been further lowered to account for the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns elsewhere.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Apple to post March quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $54.78 billion (down 6% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.29.

TheStreet's Eric Jhonsa will be watching iPhone sales, Mac and iPad sales, wearable sales, services revenue and stats, comments on product launch timings and Apple's approach to stock buybacks going forward.

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take.

