StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: What Is Lifetime Value of Apple Customers?

Katherine Ross

Apple just keeps hitting all-time highs.

Last week, Apple's 4.3% push sent the stock to new all-time highs, not something that many investors were expecting even a few weeks ago as companies worked through the impact from the coronavirus.

Despite disruptions to its supply chain and closing a large number of its retail stores, investors have shrugged off the impact on Apple.

So far this week, Apple is up 5.5% as it continues to grind to new highs.

These new all-time highs come after two major headlines: Apple switching from Intel chips to its own and it planning to expand payment options.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to give Apple Card users the option to pay for new iPads and Macs, as well as iPad accessories and the Mac XDR monitor, via 12, interest-free, monthly payments. Six-month, interest-free plans will be offered for AirPods, Apple TV and HomePod purchases.

The new payment options will follow Apple’s 2019 introduction of a 24-month, interest-free, payment plan for iPhone purchases made using the Apple Card. On Apple's April 30 earnings call, Tim Cook indicated that the Apple Card would soon support monthly payments for other Apple devices.

The move away from Intel chips has been talked about for at least two years, Bloomberg reported.

The announcement could come as soon as the week of June 22 at the Cupertino, Calif., consumer electronics titan’s annual developer conference, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg.

So, what does Jim Cramer think about Apple? 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says AMC Needs Crowds to Survive

Can social distancing happen in a movie theater? Jim Cramer talks AMC and theater chains going forward.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Doesn't Believe Cloudera Has Buyer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Cloudera and its chances of being acquired.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wishes He Bought Five Below Stock

Jim Cramer breaks down why he wish he bought Five Below after earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Buy Chewy

Chewy released earnings Tuesday night. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Tesla Stock

Tesla shares topped $1,000. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: In a Slowdown, Cloud Stocks Soar

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about tech stocks right now.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat.

Katherine Ross

by

Omar M

Bankruptcy Stocks in 'Terrible Bubble,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer explains the terrible problem surrounding stocks like Hertz and Chesapeake Energy.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Boeing Is in 'No Mans Land'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 'summer' stocks and the name that's catching his attention.

Katherine Ross