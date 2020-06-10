Jim Cramer: What Is Lifetime Value of Apple Customers?

Apple just keeps hitting all-time highs.

Last week, Apple's 4.3% push sent the stock to new all-time highs, not something that many investors were expecting even a few weeks ago as companies worked through the impact from the coronavirus.

Despite disruptions to its supply chain and closing a large number of its retail stores, investors have shrugged off the impact on Apple.

So far this week, Apple is up 5.5% as it continues to grind to new highs.

These new all-time highs come after two major headlines: Apple switching from Intel chips to its own and it planning to expand payment options.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to give Apple Card users the option to pay for new iPads and Macs, as well as iPad accessories and the Mac XDR monitor, via 12, interest-free, monthly payments. Six-month, interest-free plans will be offered for AirPods, Apple TV and HomePod purchases.

The new payment options will follow Apple’s 2019 introduction of a 24-month, interest-free, payment plan for iPhone purchases made using the Apple Card. On Apple's April 30 earnings call, Tim Cook indicated that the Apple Card would soon support monthly payments for other Apple devices.

The move away from Intel chips has been talked about for at least two years, Bloomberg reported.

The announcement could come as soon as the week of June 22 at the Cupertino, Calif., consumer electronics titan’s annual developer conference, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg.

So, what does Jim Cramer think about Apple?

