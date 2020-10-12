Jim Cramer: Apple Has to Make iPhone 12 Debut Unique

On Tuesday, October 13, Apple will unveil its iPhone 12. Wedbush analysts affirmed their outperform rating and $150 price target on the stock.

Apple is expected to unveil the phone during a digital event that starts Tuesday. The latest iteration of the phone represents Apple's most important product cycle since the iPhone 6 in 2014, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

"Importantly, with our estimation that 350 million of 950 million iPhones worldwide are currently in the window of an upgrade opportunity, we believe this will translate into an unprecedented upgrade cycle for [Chief Executive Tim] Cook & Co.," Ives said.

Ives expects four different models to be unveiled on Tuesday, including a 5.4-inch model starting a $699, a 6.1-inch model starting at $799, a 6.1-inch Pro model starting at $999, and a 6.7-inch pro model starting at $1,099.

Wedbush notes that Apple and its Asian suppliers expect higher demand for the larger and more expensive 6.7-inch model, leading the firm to say that the iPhone 12 could be a "once in a decade" launch.

