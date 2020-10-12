TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Apple Has to Make iPhone 12 Debut Unique

Katherine Ross

On Tuesday, October 13, Apple will unveil its iPhone 12. Wedbush analysts affirmed their outperform rating and $150 price target on the stock.

Apple is expected to unveil the phone during a digital event that starts Tuesday. The latest iteration of the phone represents Apple's most important product cycle since the iPhone 6 in 2014, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

"Importantly, with our estimation that 350 million of 950 million iPhones worldwide are currently in the window of an upgrade opportunity, we believe this will translate into an unprecedented upgrade cycle for [Chief Executive Tim] Cook & Co.," Ives said.

Ives expects four different models to be unveiled on Tuesday, including a 5.4-inch model starting a $699, a 6.1-inch model starting at $799, a 6.1-inch Pro model starting at $999, and a 6.7-inch pro model starting at $1,099.

Wedbush notes that Apple and its Asian suppliers expect higher demand for the larger and more expensive 6.7-inch model, leading the firm to say that the iPhone 12 could be a "once in a decade" launch.

Jim Cramer discussed the event and his latest thoughts on Apple in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Likes AstraZeneca, But Vaccine Isn't Enough to Buy

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to buy stocks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Amazon's Prime Day Is a Tell on the Consumer

Jim Cramer discusses Amazon and what Prime Day means for the stock.

Katherine Ross

When Jim Cramer Would Buy PepsiCo Stock

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors eyeing Pepsi.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Robinhood Investors Move Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Robinhood investors and why he's watching the stocks they're eyeing.

Katherine Ross

Deutsche Bank Upgrades Twitter to Buy

Alex Moreno

PepsiCo Upgraded to Buy at Citi

Jacques Potts

Ecommerce Becoming the Trend of the Future - Cowen's Discusses the Ecommerce Disruption

Kevin Perkins and Jeeho Yun

Jim Cramer: Don't Be Cautious About Disney+ Releases

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney+.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: I Prefer Marvell Over NXP

Jim Cramer weighs in on NXP's guidance.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

J.P. Morgan Analysts Reiterate Overweight Rating on Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Raise Price Target Ahead of 3Q20 Earnings Release

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2