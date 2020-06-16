StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Apple Should Be 'Exempted' From EU Probes

Katherine Ross

Apple is facing two separate European Union antitrust probes into whether it violated competition laws through its Apple Pay service and its App Store for software that runs on its mobile devices.

In two separate statements, EU antitrust regulators revealed the two new probes, which will look at Apple’s terms, conditions and other measures for Apple Pay and how it curbs access to near-field communication for “tap and go” payment in stores.

The EU’s separate investigation into Apple’s App store will examine the company’s mandatory use of its in-app purchase system, as well as purported efforts to keep developers from steering users to cheaper alternatives.

“Apple sets the rules for the distribution of apps to users of iPhones and iPads,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“It appears that Apple obtained a 'gatekeeper' role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices,” she said, adding that the probes are a “priority.”

So, what does this mean for Apple?

Jim Cramer says, "Apple should be exempted" because "we all use it" and people want it. 

But he adds, "Europe has to look at it."

