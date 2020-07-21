Jim Cramer: Apple Carbon Neutral Appeals to Younger Investors

Apple says that it will be carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030.

This commitment means that "by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net-zero climate impact."

“Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy-efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”

"To support these efforts and beyond, Apple is establishing an Impact Accelerator that will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards," Apple wrote in a press release. "This accelerator is part of Apple’s recently announced $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on efforts that address education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform.

Apple’s 10-year climate roadmap includes low carbon product design, expanded energy efficiency, renewable energy, process and material innovations and carbon removal.

