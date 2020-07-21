StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Apple Carbon Neutral Appeals to Younger Investors

Katherine Ross

Apple says that it will be carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030.

This commitment means that "by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net-zero climate impact."

“Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy-efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”

"To support these efforts and beyond, Apple is establishing an Impact Accelerator that will focus on investing in minority-owned businesses that drive positive outcomes in its supply chain and in communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards," Apple wrote in a press release. "This accelerator is part of Apple’s recently announced $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on efforts that address education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform.

Apple’s 10-year climate roadmap includes low carbon product design, expanded energy efficiency, renewable energy, process and material innovations and carbon removal.

Jim Cramer weighed in on what his thoughts are on Apple. 

Watch the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: People Want to Own Opko on NFL Deal

Jim Cramer discusses Opko and why investors are taking notice of the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Newell Stock

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on an outdoor stock that he'd buy right here, right now.

Katherine Ross

Coca-Cola's Earnings Were 'Good' Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts after Coca-Cola reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Lockheed When It's Down

Jim Cramer weighs in on Lockheed Martin and how he's approaching the stock following earnings.

Katherine Ross

Buy IBM on Strong Earnings, Jim Cramer Says

Following a strong earnings report that surprised Wall Street, here's why Jim Cramer would buy the stock here.

DanKuhn14

Investing on Drug News? Jim Cramer Says Use Calls

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to buy following the results of drug trials.

Katherine Ross

by

bennyheis

Jim Cramer Doesn't Understand Boris Johnson's Vaccine Negativity

Jim Cramer weighs in on Pfizer's vaccine candidate's trials and less-than-optimistic phrasing from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer Says Economy Needs From Stimulus Bill

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what we need from the next coronavirus bill.

Katherine Ross

Don't Bet Farm on Amazon, Jim Cramer Says Stay Diversified

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon and how his charitable portfolio is approaching the stock.

Katherine Ross

Disney Has to 'Suffer Through,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney as the parks move to ban eating and drinking while walking.

Katherine Ross