Jim Cramer: Amazon's Prime Day Is a Tell on the Consumer

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon's shopping event kicks off on Prime Day Oct. 13 to the 14, which comes in time for the holiday season.  

Prime Day, which is typically held in July, was delayed by three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Concern about supply-chain disruptions and managing excess inventory of Amazon devices amid the pandemic also contributed to the delay of the much-hyped event.

Amazon said it would spend an additional $100 million on promotions to help hard-hit small businesses reach more consumers. Small businesses generally have been hammered during the pandemic as shoppers were forced to stay home.

"In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO for worldwide consumer, said in a statement back when Prime Day was rescheduled.  

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

