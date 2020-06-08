StreetLightning
RBC's $3,300 Amazon Price Target Should Be Higher, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

RBC Capital Markets and Baird raised their share-price target for Amazon amid strong consumer demand during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, June 8.

RBC analysts, led by Mark Mahaney, boosted their share-price target from $2,700 to $3,300 and maintained their outperform rating.

Amazon came out looking good in RBC’s U.S. online shopping survey. “COVID-specific results clearly support the idea that online retail is a structural winner from the COVID crisis,” the analysts wrote in a commentary. “And AMZN-specific results clearly support the idea that AMZN is likely the best global play off of online retail.”

Meanwhile, Baird analysts, led by Colin Sebastian, lifted their share price target from $2,550 to $2,750 and kept their rating at outperform.

“Following generally strong e-commerce data through May, as well as positive Amazon-specific checks, we are increasing our Q2 revenue and operating income estimates above consensus,” the analysts wrote in a commentary.

“Amazon has reopened warehouses to third-party inventory, resumed selling products in non-essential categories, and in late April, restarted advertising on some large platforms such as Facebook,” Baird wrote.

However, when asked whether or not he agrees with the $3,300 price target from RBC, Jim Cramer said no.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

