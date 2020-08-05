Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Wasn't Good Enough Versus Take-Two

Activision Blizzard reported record second quarter results as in-game purchases to help propel the company ahead of analyst expectations for the quarter.

The video game maker behind games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, reported earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $1.7 billion.

Activision shares initially dropped 3% after hours but recovered recently to be off 0.8% to $85.75.

"Our record engagement resulted in greater revenue and earnings per share than previously forecast. While economic uncertainty could have an impact on our near-term results, the initiatives that drove our growth for the first half of the year should also provide the foundation for long-term growth," said CEO Bobby Kotick in a statement.

Activision reported having 125 million monthly active users in the quarter thanks in part to the 75 million gamers who play Call of Duty online. Blizzard's side of the business reported 32 million monthly active users in the quarter driven by World of Warcraft.

For the third quarter, the company is expecting revenue of $1.8 billion with an EPS of 75 cents per share, ahead of analyst expectations of revenue of $1.39 billion on earnings of 41 cents per share for the quarter.

For the year, the company revised its revenue guidance upward by half a billion dollars to $7.3 billion from $6.8 billion.

Jim Cramer said at the end of the day, he just liked earnings from competitor Take-Two more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: