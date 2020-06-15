StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says 3M Stock Shouldn't Be Down

Katherine Ross

On Monday 3M said that net sales for the month of May were nearly a fifth lower than last year, adding to questions over the pace of its second-quarter recovery.

3M said May sales came in at $2.2 billion, down 20% from the same period last year, lead by steep declines in Europe and North America. 

Healthcare sales were off 11% while consumer sales fell 12% and safety and industrial sales slumped 17% from last year's levels. Transportation and electronics sales, 3m said, tumbled 30% from last year. 

3M is one of the many companies to pull its full-year profit guidance and cut its capital expenditure plans amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, even as it posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings of $2.16 per share and revenues of $8.1 billion.

The company continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.  “Given the breadth and diversity of our businesses, the financial impact of COVID-19 is varying across 3M,” said CEO Mike Roman said on April 28. 

Should investors be worried going forward? Watch the video above to hear when Cramer doesn't think the stock should be down as much as it is. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

