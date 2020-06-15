Jim Cramer Says 3M Stock Shouldn't Be Down

On Monday 3M said that net sales for the month of May were nearly a fifth lower than last year, adding to questions over the pace of its second-quarter recovery.

3M said May sales came in at $2.2 billion, down 20% from the same period last year, lead by steep declines in Europe and North America.

Healthcare sales were off 11% while consumer sales fell 12% and safety and industrial sales slumped 17% from last year's levels. Transportation and electronics sales, 3m said, tumbled 30% from last year.

3M is one of the many companies to pull its full-year profit guidance and cut its capital expenditure plans amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, even as it posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings of $2.16 per share and revenues of $8.1 billion.

The company continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “Given the breadth and diversity of our businesses, the financial impact of COVID-19 is varying across 3M,” said CEO Mike Roman said on April 28.

