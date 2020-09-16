TheStreet
Jim Cramer: 11 Days Is Too Long for Eli Lilly's Antibody Treatment to Work

Katherine Ross

Eli Lilly announced that its experimental antibody, Y-CoV555, reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency-room visits among patients with moderate coronavirus, according to interim data from a mid-stage clinical trial.

The company said that LY-CoV555 was well-tolerated, and no drug-related serious adverse effects were reported.

The trial enrolled mild-to-moderate recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients across four groups.

Eli Lilly said the rate of hospitalization and emergency-room visits was 1.7% for patients taking the drug, while the rate for patients taking the placebo was 6%.

Most patients, Eli Lilly said, including those receiving placebo, demonstrated near complete viral clearance by the 11th day.

Additional analyses of viral data demonstrated that LY-CoV555 improved viral clearance at an earlier time point, the third day, and reduced the proportion of patients with persistently high viral load at later time points.

Daniel Skovronsky, the company's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a statement that the interim data "suggest that LY-CoV555, an antibody specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2, has a direct antiviral effect and may reduce COVID-related hospitalizations."

Jim Cramer liked the results, but noted that 11 days is just too long in his opinion.

Watch the video above for more.

