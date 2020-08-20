StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Intel 'Doesn't Know What It's Doing'

DanKuhn14

Have Intel investors finally found a reason to get bullish? Jim Cramer certainly doesn't think so. 

The chip giant announced a plan to buy back $10 billion of Intel common stock. Intel is funding the buybacks with existing cash reserves.

"As the ongoing growth of data fuels demand for Intel products to process, move and store, we are confident in our multiyear plan to deliver leadership products. While the macro-economic environment remains uncertain, Intel shares are currently trading well below our intrinsic valuation, and we believe these repurchases are prudent at this time," Intel CEO Bob Swan said.

Intel stock is down around 20% year to date amid poor macroeconomic conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic paired with a series of less than stellar results in its chip segment.

When Intel reported quarterly earnings in July, the stock took a dive when the company announced its forthcoming 7-nanometer chips may be six months behind schedule.

Paired with continued strong results from its chief rival Nvidia, Jim Cramer said Intel needs to be more focused on innovation, rather than buybacks.

Cramer added that Intel's current operation is reminding him a lot of the "Intel that didn't do anything." 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Jim Cramer Picks Winners and Losers for Remote Economy

Jim Cramer discusses the future of the office.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Asks: Where Are Uber and Lyft's Driverless Cars?

Jim Cramer discusses Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Fed Minutes Were Excuse to Sell

Jim Cramer says the Federal Reserve didn't say anything new in the July meeting minutes, saying the central bank as been worried 'the whole way.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wishes Tesla Stock Would Slow Down

Jim Cramer wishes Tesla's run to $2,000 would slow down, but he will be the first to say, "you don't give speeding tickets to stocks."

DanKuhn14

by

Aquiles

Wait to Make Move on TJX Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Why Jim Cramer is waiting to decide what to do with TJX stock after dismal earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Regeneron Stock Is a 'Buy Here'

Jim Cramer likes the Regeneron and Roche news. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Johnson & Johnson Is 'Boosting Its Drug Pipeline'

Jim Cramer discusses the Johnson & Johnson deal to buy Momenta.

Katherine Ross

Stimulus Shutdown Could Make July the Economic Peak: Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the market and what's keeping bulls up at night.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Apple's Not Going to Change Because of Epic

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and Epic's face off.

Katherine Ross

by

ZevF

Jim Cramer's Top Stock Pick for Democratic Sweep

Jim Cramer's green thumb has him giving Generation Grow a second look.

DanKuhn14