Following Nvidia's introduction of new chips, analysts are raising their price targets.

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer lifted his share-price target for the graphics-chip specialist to $620 from $530, and affirmed an outperform rating.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves boosted his share-price target for Nvidia to $610 from $528 and is keeping an outperform rating.

Steves was impressed with the broad range of the new chips along with attractive pricing on them - from $499 to $1,499.

Benchmark analyst Ruben Roy increased his share-price target for Nvidia to $600 from $540, affirming his buy rating.

The Ampere architecture for the chips amounts to a “triple-double,” he said, according to Bloomberg. And that’s because compared with the previous Turing generation, Ampere has three times the number of cores and two times the performance, Roy said.

This amounts to the biggest generational leap in GPU performance in history, he said. That along with the reasonable pricing should give Nvidia a boost, Roy said.

