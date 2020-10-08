How Different Companies Within the Consumer and Retail Industry Have Adapted and Struggled Throughout the Pandemic

We’ve witnessed a number of large consequences amidst the coronavirus pandemic since early March, many of which we’ve yet to see the severity of. Among the exhaustive list comes the effects on the consumer and retail industry, specifically how consumer spending has been impacted in the last few months.

Almost immediately after the pandemic began to show its head, large retail chains started to feel the effects of decreased customer foot-traffic. Dean and Deluca and Brooks Brothers were the hallmarks of bankruptcy protection, with stores such as J. Crew and Neiman Marcus following suit soon after. According to Coresight Research, “some 5,000 stores in the U.S. have shut their doors for good” since April, while only 680 new stores were opened in the same period.

The pandemic hasn’t treated every retailer equally though; sporting goods stores have seen an uptick in sales from their 2019 numbers, but clothing stores haven’t realized any sort of recovery, with sales declining by an “average of 44% a month since March,” according to the Wall Street Journal. As such, clothing retailers have been at the forefront of bankruptcy and closures. Perhaps the re-appearance of professional sports has contributed to sporting-goods sales, coupled with the typical brand loyalty that these companies enjoy.

However, while we’ve witnessed a major dip in sales and spending in the spring, the summer months have been more than generous to specific companies within the C & R industry. Many financial institutions have consistently initiated buy ratings for the larger corporations such as Darden Restaurants and Foot Locker. And as eCommerce continues to surge throughout the pandemic, those who restructured their core revenue drivers to delivery and online services have easily realized the most upside; Amazon and Domino’s are two prime examples that have taken advantage of the pandemic with their respective no-contact delivery services.

All in, companies that failed to make the proper corporate moves have struggled the most, and if they resume their pre-pandemic management style, they’ll likely fall by the wayside.

For the time being, consumer habits have seen a new normal, and companies across every industry must adapt in order to return to their original revenue numbers.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.