Halo Is Amazon's 'Way to Expand' its Device Ecosystem

Katherine Ross

Amazon on Thursday introduced the Amazon Halo, a health and fitness-tracking wristband paired with a subscription service and smartphone app.

“Amazon Halo combines a suite of AI-powered health features that provide actionable insights into overall wellness via the new Amazon Halo app with the Amazon Halo Band, which uses multiple advanced sensors to provide the highly accurate information necessary to power Halo insights,” the online retail colossus said in a statement.

In addition to tracking physical activity, sleep, and body fat, Amazon also claims the Halo will be able to analyze users' tone of voice to determine mood and improve communications with others. There are also partnerships with other companies and health organizations such as the Mayo Clinic, Orangetheory Fitness, Headspace, and WW to improve habits and health.

“Customers in the U.S. can request early access to Amazon Halo starting Thursday, with the Amazon Halo Band and 6 months of Halo membership available for a special price of $64.99," the company said. After the six months, the subscription will cost $3.99 a month although non-subscribers will still be able to access basic features.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS, joined TheStreet to discuss why Amazon is going to compete with FitBit and Apple.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

