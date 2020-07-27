Gaming Remains Strong, Jim Cramer Says

Hasbro reported earnings Monday morning.

The company reported adjusted profits for the three months ending in June coming in at 2 cents per share, firmly south of the Street consensus forecast of 23 cents per share. Group revenues, Hasbro said, fell 12.6% to $860.3 million, and missed analysts' forecasts of $994.6 million.

"The second quarter was much as we expected: strong point of sale for Hasbro brands countered by a very challenging revenue period due to global closures in our supply chain, across retailers as well as in entertainment production," said CEO Brian Goldner. "We believe the outlook improves from here. Consumers - children, families, fans and audiences - are relying on Hasbro brands and stories to connect and entertain themselves throughout this period."

"While the full-year COVID-19 impact geographically remains unpredictable, as stores reopen and we begin to return to production for entertainment we expect the environment to improve in the third quarter and set us up to execute a good holiday season," he added. "We have a strong entertainment lineup for 2021, through internally developed as well as third-party entertainment. We will also begin to see a greater benefit of synergies from the acquisition of eOne as we remain on track to deliver against our plan of $130 million in synergies by year-end 2022."

But, on the positive side, Hasbro reported that gaming revenues were up 11% in the quarter.

