Five Below (FIVE) Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

On Wednesday after the closing bell, Five Below (FIVE) reported better-than-expected earnings results with its fiscal year second-quarter earnings release. On the top line, revenues of $426.1M (+ 2.1% YoY) exceeded expectations of $409.2M. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share of $0.53 (+3.9% YoY) exceeded expectations of $0.14 per share.

Additionally, FIVE reported that the reopened period comparable sales increased 6% for the quarter, approximately 4% in-store sales, and 2% on e-commerce, but the comparable sales for the Q2 2020 as a whole decreased by 12.2%, driven by a 19% decrease in comparable operating days. Net sales decreased by 19.8% to $627.0M from $782.2M in the year to date period of fiscal 2019; comparable sales decreased 31%.

On the release, President and CEO Joel Anderson stated: “I am proud of the execution of the entire Five Below team and the results we delivered against a challenging backdrop. We swiftly responded to new and changing operating conditions – safely reopening our chain while opening 63 new stores across 24 states, accelerating our digital strategy, and ensuring the relevance of our merchandise assortment and marketing messages to reflect the current environment, including a focus on essential items. In addition, we simultaneously made significant strides on the foundational initiatives that underpin our growth strategy, namely in people, systems and infrastructure, to drive long-term, sustainable growth”

Given the uncertainty related to the pandemic, FIVE decided not to provide sales or earnings guidance for the Q3 2020 or the fiscal 2020 year. Five hopes to open up to 120 new stores in 2020.

FIVE reported a net sales increase of 2.1% to $426.1 million from $417.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The company reopened 62 new stores and ended the quarter with 982 stores in 38 states, an 17.9% increase from Q2 2019. Net Income was $29.6 million compared to $28.8 million from Q2 2019.

FIVE is up nearly 7.0% at the publication of this article.

Will FIVE continue to open up the stores to 120 or will the pandemic tinker that optimistic number down?

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.