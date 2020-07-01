FedEx Stock Could Be Headed to $200: Jim Cramer

FedEx delivered investors quite the earnings beat.

Shares of FedEx continued to surge Wednesday after reporting earnings after the bell Tuesday. The world’s biggest package delivery company saw adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, far surpassing expectations of $1.52. Though of note, earnings were 50% lower from the same quarter last year.

Revenue of $17.4 billion also easily surpassed analyst expectations of $16.5 billion.

Driving earnings was the growth in ground deliveries, which saw activity rise 72% in the quarter.

FedEx did not provide guidance going forward, noting that that the speed of the economic recovery remains uncertain. “While the near-term outlook is unclear, we expect to benefit from the global recovery as we leverage the strength of our unmatched air network and U.S. residential capabilities, our yield management efforts and multiple initiatives to improve our financial performance,” FedEx CFO and vice president Alan Graf said in the earnings release.

TheStreet’s Jacob Sonenshine noted that FedEx had been trading on “normalized” 2021 earnings, making the pricing all the more attractive. As of premarket Wednesday, FedEx stock was up over 12% to $140.22.