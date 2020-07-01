StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

FedEx Stock Could Be Headed to $200: Jim Cramer

DanKuhn14

FedEx delivered investors quite the earnings beat.

Shares of FedEx continued to surge Wednesday after reporting earnings after the bell Tuesday. The world’s biggest package delivery company saw adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, far surpassing expectations of $1.52. Though of note, earnings were 50% lower from the same quarter last year.

Revenue of $17.4 billion also easily surpassed analyst expectations of $16.5 billion.

Driving earnings was the growth in ground deliveries, which saw activity rise 72% in the quarter.

FedEx did not provide guidance going forward, noting that that the speed of the economic recovery remains uncertain. “While the near-term outlook is unclear, we expect to benefit from the global recovery as we leverage the strength of our unmatched air network and U.S. residential capabilities, our yield management efforts and multiple initiatives to improve our financial performance,” FedEx CFO and vice president Alan Graf said in the earnings release.

TheStreet’s Jacob Sonenshine noted that FedEx had been trading on “normalized” 2021 earnings, making the pricing all the more attractive. As of premarket Wednesday, FedEx stock was up over 12% to $140.22. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer on Second Quarter: Lots of 'Ingenuity' on Wall Street

Jim Cramer gives us his biggest takeaway of the second quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer Explains What Biden's Plans to End Trump Tax Cuts Mean for Wall Street

Jim Cramer weighs in on Joe Biden's candidacy and Biden's plans to end Trump era tax cuts mean for Wall Street.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Boeing's New CEO Has Not Distinguished Himself, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and the progress of its new executive.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Macy's Needs Vaccine More Than Other Retailers

Jim Cramer weighs in on Macy's after earnings were just as disappointing as expected.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Trimming Portfolio as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dr. Fauci's comments and how he's approaching rising coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Beyond Meat's Alibaba Partnership Is 'Reason to Buy Beyond'

Beyond Meat has a new partnership. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I've Had it With Facebook

Jim Cramer is watching the companies that plan to pause advertising. Here's how he feels about Facebook stock now.

Katherine Ross

by

dougv

Jim Cramer Says Micron's Future Lies in 5G

Jim Cramer has an eye on Micron's earnings and what he thinks could come next.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Calls Lululemon 'Unbelievable'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Lululemon after its move to acquire Mirror.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Focus on Bank Earnings After Wells Fargo Dividend Cut

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the banks as Wells Fargo cuts its dividend.

Katherine Ross