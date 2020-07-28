StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says COVID Economic Impact 'Hasn't Hit Yet'

Katherine Ross

Could it get worse from here?

Jim Cramer said that we might be seeing a bumpy August.

He detailed his thoughts in a Real Money column Tuesday morning.

In fact, his opening graf is pretty stark, "It hasn't hit us yet. The pandemic has not, as a nation, been nearly as upended as we thought it would have when we saw the depths of the horror in April. Most companies did not foresee that May would be better and that June turned out to be a pretty good month."

So, how has Cramer come to this conclusion?

"First, when the $600 additional benefits, meant to actually keep you at home rather than work and spread COVID, goes away, you will see a contraction in consumer spending much larger than bricks-and-mortar retail is ready for. A $1,200 check helps, but helps who? Robinhood traders? I would say Walmart (WMT) , Target (TGT) , Costco (COST) , Home Depot (HD) and, of course Amazon (AMZN)."

And Cramer isn't alone in his concerns. Trend Playbook notes that the current environment shares more than one unfortunate similarity with 1929. 

Senate Republicans unveiled their $1 trillion virus aid package that would include cutting the current federal $600 weekly unemployment supplement down to $200 a week and send $1,200 payments to most Americans.

Democrats, on the other hand, are pushing for a $3.5 trillion plan that includes money for schools and local governments.

Cramer further explains his thoughts in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple as the stock confronts more than one headwind ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Jim Cramer: Intel Is Run By a CFO, Not an Engineer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Intel.

Katherine Ross

Pfizer Knows How to Bring Vaccines to Market, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer would like to clarify to his Twitter followers: He likes Pfizer.

DanKuhn14

Time Has Come for Tailored Brands, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer discusses Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands possible bankruptcy filing.

Katherine Ross

McDonald's Earnings: Cramer Explains Where Management Went Wrong

Jim Cramer weighs in on McDonald's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Gardening with Jim Cramer: Your Yearly Update

Jim Cramer gives a garden update.

Katherine Ross

Federal Reserve Has Done 'Everything They Can,' Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Federal Reserve and what we need to hear this Wednesday.

Katherine Ross

TSMC Too High to Buy: Here's Semi Stock Cramer Would Buy

Following a surge in Taiwan Semi at Intel's expense, Jim Cramer looks at the chip stocks and the name he would buy here.

DanKuhn14

What Jim Cramer Needs to Hear From Congress

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the stimulus plans, and what he needs to hear from Congress concerning coronavirus relief.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Albertsons Needs to Continue to Take Share From Kroger

Jim Cramer weighs in on Albertsons.

Katherine Ross