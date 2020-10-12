TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Ecommerce Becoming the Trend of the Future - Cowen's Discusses the Ecommerce Disruption

Kevin Perkins and Jeeho Yun

It’s no secret that the retail industry has undergone one of the most drastic transformations throughout the pandemic. Companies within the field have seen ups and downs, but one branch of the retail space has seemingly only realized upside: eCommerce. But by how much did companies like Amazon, Wayfair, and Carvana really affect consumer spending?

While many mourned the loss of traditional brick & mortar outlets, the silver lining (especially as social distancing becomes the new normal) is the opportunity to shop for the same items in a more modern fashion. eCommerce delivers this new platform to consumers around the country, and has realized unprecedented success as “consumers have reduced spend at restaurants, bars, travel, concerts, etc.”

In their 4th annual eCommerce study, analysts at Cowen found that the sector “outsized growth of “+48% y/y in '20,” and subsequently raised their total US eCommerce growth estimate by “~28-31% annually ’20-24 vs. prior est.” This growth rate upswing is attributed largely to an increase in “Consumables, Food & Bev, & Home,” as the coronavirus pandemic continues to create a retail foundation that helps online retailers succeed. In fact, the same analysts at Cowen expect “$1TN in eCommerce sales by '22, two years earlier vs. our prior model,” and continue to boast their bullish ratings on companies such as Amazon and Carvana.

The number of stores closing across the US has continued to rise over the past few years. This trend has only accelerated in 2020 due to the global pandemic. COVID-19 has served as the main driver of eCommerce penetration. According to Cowen analysts, “ 2020 will represent the second consecutive year with elevated store closings, as we estimate >10,000 major chain closures in '20, based on announcements through 3Q20, with more to come; (ii) Even before the pandemic, '19 had seen >9,200 major chain store closures, vs. under 5,000 in '18.”

In addition, the pandemic has nearly doubled the amount of US online grocery users from a year ago. The adoption of Online Grocery services has dramatically grown as consumers continue to practice social distancing. “32% of respondents indicating they had purchased groceries online in the past 30 days, vs. 18% in Aug ’19 and 15% in Aug ’18. We estimate eCommerce accounted for ~7.5% of US Grocery sales in ’19 vs. overall eCommerce penetration of 11.9%. We expect Grocery to surge to ~14.0% in ’20”, stated according to the analysts.

The overall trends point toward an even more optimistic future, as most have no qualms about eCommerce slowing down. We’ve yet to see the future of brick & mortar stores, but the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the seamless online shopping experience may continue to cause issues with the traditional consumer experience, while online retail will likely transition to a first option.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.


Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long Amazon. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Don't Be Cautious About Disney+ Releases

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney+.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: I Prefer Marvell Over NXP

Jim Cramer weighs in on NXP's guidance.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

J.P. Morgan Analysts Reiterate Overweight Rating on Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Raise Price Target Ahead of 3Q20 Earnings Release

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: Goldman Note on GE Is Good for 2023

Jim Cramer weighs in on Goldman Sachs note on General Electric.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Calls AMD His Best Stock Pick Ever

Jim Cramer discusses AMD and Xilinx.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: This Is a 'Good Opportunity to Buy Boeing' Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

How Different Companies Within the Consumer and Retail Industry Have Adapted and Struggled Throughout the Pandemic

Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating on Shares of Apple Ahead of iPhone Launch Event

Jacques Potts &Alex Moreno & Kareem Winters

by

kperkins2

Costco's Fierce Run Warrants Optimism as the Company Reports Better than Expected Same Store Sales in September

Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

Why Jim Cramer Says You Need One of These Three Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses McDonald's.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts