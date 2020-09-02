DraftKings Stock Soars With Help From "the Goat" Michael Jordan

During the pre-market Wednesday, DraftKings (DKNG) stock shot up 14%. The stock has been hot for a while, having run up 300% year-to-date. So why is the new potential gaming industry leader up so sharply?

It was announced that NBA legend Michael Jordan will be joining DraftKings as a special advisor to the board of directors. According to the company’s release, Jordan will be a valuable asset to the company as he will provide “strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.”

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur. The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team,” said Jason Roberts, DraftKings co-founder and CEO. In exchange, Jordan has also taken some equity interest in the company as a part of the deal.

Something else potentially affecting the stock, is the current NCAA board negotiations on starting the college football season in the winter or spring. Just this morning on ESPN, it was announced that the college football season could potentially see a split season.

What could this mean? Well for one, more games. More games equals more gambling which means more revenue, potentially. The idea of splitting the season could also see the potential of two champions, but multiple coaches are pushing against the idea as well as conference commissioners.

However Nick Carparelli, executive Director of the Football Bowl Association recently suggested a solution to help get the season up and running. Carparelli stated, “One solution being considered to help fill the bowls is tossing the concept of bowl eligibility "out the window.”

Nick sees the upcoming season as a celebratory season rather than the normal focus on competition. The idea of not using bowl eligibility could lead to an interesting season for football, in turn leading to increased gaming.

DraftKings recently reported Q2 earnings of $71 million exceeding analyst expectations of $66.39 million for the quarter. On a recent call, DraftKings CFO Jason Park reinforced the positive view that the company is pursuing a large opportunity and is well-equipped to gradually build competitive advantages over time.

Despite volatility in the sports calendar, business and engagement are progressing nicely, and we think full-year guidance of $500-540M in revenue still feels very achievable. “While DKNG stock still carries a premium valuation, we see several areas for possible upside to our forecast for next year and continue to like the stock as a pure-play digital disruptor in a rapidly growing market” stated analyst Michael Graham, from Canaccord Genuity.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long DraftKings. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.