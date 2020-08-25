Dow Jones Shake-up

Monday night, The Dow Jones Industrial Average announced a shake-up up to the index due to Apple’s decision on doing a 4-for-1 stock split, which can significantly affect the weighting in the technology index within the Index

Apple makes up 11% of the index, making it the most heavily weighted component in the index but the stock split can make the ranking drop from most heavily-weighted to 16th or 17th most influential.The new Apple weighting in the Dow will fall to just about 3.1%, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S & P Dow Jones Indices.

To make up for the significant decline in weighting, Monday after the closing bell, the Dow Jones announced the swaps of 3 stocks. Salesforce.com will replace Exxon Mobil, Amgen will replace Pfizer and Honeywell International will replace Raytheon Technologies. Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S & P Dow Jones Indices, told CNBC, “by adding Salesforce, you can come back to 23.1% of the Dow being in technology.”

The swaps “help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy,” S & P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Even though becoming a new addition to the index doesn’t directly create value to the companies. The addition will draw attention to the stock and may see a new group of investors taking a better look at these three stocks.

Following the news , Amgen, Honeywell, and Salesforce 3% advanced on Tuesday’s open while the stocks that were dismissed from the index, Pfizer, Raytheon Technologies and Exxon all moved.

This transition also serves to represent a move from the old economy to the new economy, which many are referring to as America 2.0. Transitioning from a well known pharmaceutical company in Pfizer to a biotech company in Amgen. The “cloud King” Salesforce will replace the oil guru Exxon. The diversified giant Honeywell will replace the aerospace company Raytheon Technologies. These days, we don't get to work in gas filled cars (Exxon). We do it online via the internet - "data is the new oil" so to speak.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long Apple. We have no positions, long or short in Salesforce, Honeywell, and Amgen. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.