StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Own Dollar General Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Daniel Kuhn

Dollar General proved the present strength of discount retailers amid the coronavirus pandemic when it reported earnings ahead of Thursday’s opening bell.

The retailer reported diluted earnings per share of $2.56, far exceeding estimates of $1.74 and raising 73% from the prior year. Revenue also beat forecasts, gaining 27.55% to $8.448 billion.

Same-store sales also rose 21.7% as consumers flocked to discounters for essentials.

“In the midst of a very challenging operating environment, our team members have been tirelessly committed to fulfilling the Company’s mission of Serving Others, and we could not be more proud of how they have responded to the needs of our communities," CEO Todd Vasos said in the earnings release.

During the quarter, Dollar General also awarded around $60 million in “appreciation bonuses” to frontline workers, donated $250,000 to its employee assistance foundation and provided gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to its employees among other measures.

While it withdrew its 2020 guidance, Dollar General said it anticipates “elevated demand” going forward.

"As one of America’s essential retailers, we believe our unique brick-and-mortar footprint positions us well to continue delivering value and convenience for our customers, particularly at a time when they need us most,” Vasos said. 

Following earnings, Jim Cramer says Dollar General is a stock you'll want to own. Catch why in the video above. 

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Boeing's 737 Production Restart 'More Important Than People Realize'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing resuming production of the 737 Max.

Katherine Ross

Salesforce Earnings Preview: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Salesforce is slated to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Jim Cramer will be watching.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Way Dollar Tree Looks

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dollar Tree after it reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Trump Reduced U.S. Dependence on China

Has President Trump reduced U.S. dependence on China? Jim Cramer breaks down the latest on U.S.- China relations.

Katherine Ross

American Airlines Proposed Job Cuts Shocked Jim Cramer: Video

American Airlines has announced major job cuts down the pipeline. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Regeneron

Should investors start looking to invest in coronavirus treatments instead of vaccines? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Too Much Demand' to Think Elon Musk Has to Cut Tesla Prices

Is Tesla lowering the price of Model 3's in China a positive sign? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Tell President Trump to Walk Away from Twitter

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about President Donald Trump's threats to regulate Twitter.

Daniel Kuhn

Disney Needs More Than Temperature Checks to Reopen, Jim Cramer Says

Can Disney reopen safely? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Southwest Shouldn't Be Up 2 Days in a Row

Is now the time to buy Southwest or other airlines? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross