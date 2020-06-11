Think of Disney Stock in 5 Years Before You Sell, Jim Cramer Says

The most magical place on Earth is opening up in yet another location.

Disney announced Wednesday that its Disneyland California locations will open on July 17. The same date also marks the 65 anniversary of the park’s original opening.

In addition to enhanced health and safety measures, the parks will implement a reservation system in order to encourage social distancing. The system will require all guests, including season ticket holders, to obtain a reservation in advance of entering the park, subject to availability.

Attractions that draw large crowds, including parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will be “return at a later date.” Characters will still be in the parks to entertain guests, but from a distance.

Disney’s Downtown District will begin opening on July 9 with hotels opening July 23, pending government approval.

Disney World begins its reopening process on July 11. Disneyland Shanghai reopened on May 11, with most of the park reopening to follow taking cues from its success.

Disney plans to announce further details on its safety protocols as openings approach.

In a blog post, Disney wrote, “It’s time for magic – and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

Is it time for the stock to welcome back investors? Jim Cramer said before you think of doing anything with the stock, looking at you sellers, think about where the company could be in five years when sports returns.