Disney Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank analysts published a note on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) with a Buy rating, upgrading shares of Disney from Hold to Buy and raising their price target from $128 to $163

Disney is working to solidify its status as one of the world’s leading entertainment companies with efforts to improve its streaming services and working significantly to expand its Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) business globally. Deutsche Bank believes that there is a sizable growth opportunity for the family entertainment and media enterprise, which is why they believe now an opportune time to upgrade shares.

Disney is investing heavily in streaming as the company’s traditional networks haven’t been performing up to expectations. The company is in the midst of completely transitioning their business models from their traditional networks to offset their declining revenue from these specific services in international markets.

“We believe management's overarching message will be that the strategy is working and Disney is accelerating its streaming efforts to build a very large, global DTC business. We believe Disney has the right combination of content, distribution, user experience, technology, and management expertise to be successful”, stated the analysts.

The analysts further noted: “We think that Disney reserves an option to eventually spin-off ESPN and ABC (which, incidentally, would be similar in concept to New Fox) if management is unable to find a viable path to evolve ESPN's business into a DTC model centered around ESPN+.”

“Such a move would, in our opinion, complete Disney's separation from the world of what is commonly referred to as "traditional media".

Additionally, Disney is expected to rebound remarkably as more advances in the development of COVID vaccines surface causing the attendance of their theme parks to continue to grow.

As the company scales its DTC and international business, Disney has also shown positive signs of recovery in response to the pandemic and analysts believe that “Disney would also benefit from COVID recovery in other areas; namely advertising, theatrical distribution, the return of sports, consumer products, and content production.”

The future for Disney looks to be pleasing as they are fully committed to their business strategy.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.