StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Everything Is Collapsing for Disney, Jim Cramer Says

DanKuhn14

Another hit for the most magical stock on Earth?

Disney is in full focus once again Monday on news that the media giant is postponing the release of its live action “Mulan” remake until August 21. It marks the second time the release, originally scheduled for March, was delayed.

The move comes amid rising coronavirus cases that have continued to put the safety of movie theaters into question. As of Monday, June 29, over 10 million cases of coronavirus have been reported globally with over 2.5 million reported in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," Alan Horn, co-chairman and chief creative officer, and Alan Bergman, co-chairman of The Walt Disney Studios said in a joint statement.

Like most of corporate America, it hasn’t been an easy few months for Disney as the company has also grappled with the closure of its theme parks and the delayed reopening of Disneyland.

In an interview with Street Lightning, TheStreet founder Jim Cramer expressed concern for the struggling entertainment giant. "Disney needs a break. Disney needs a break really badly," Cramer said.

Could the Disney+ release of Hamilton be the test Disney needs for its digital film releases? 

Jim Cramer said "everything is collapsing" for Disney and the stock could use some good news. Watch the video above to hear why Cramer is still holding onto the stock. 

 Watch More Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: I've Had it With Facebook

Jim Cramer is watching the companies that plan to pause advertising. Here's how he feels about Facebook stock now.

Katherine Ross

by

dougv

Jim Cramer: Common Stock of Bankrupt Companies Is Worthless

Jim Cramer weighs in on Chesapeake Energy and how investors should approach common stock of a bankrupt company.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Bristol-Myers Over Gilead

Jim Cramer weighs in on Gilead after it released its remdesivir pricing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Why President Trump Needs to Wear Mask

Jim Cramer weighs in on the states that have scaled back reopening and what the president can do to slow the spread.

Katherine Ross

Time to Buy Ford? Company Needs a Better Balance Sheet First

The new F-150 might bring in some consumers and therefore help Ford, but there still needs to be changes made.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Look Beyond Banks for Market Opportunities, Analyst Says

What should investors take away from the bank stress tests?

Katherine Ross

Is Now the Time to Buy Albertsons Despite Competitors Like Walmart and Costco?

Here's what to keep an eye on as Albertsons goes public.

Katherine Ross

Watch Nike's Direct to Consumer Business In the Long-Term

What should investors take away from Nike's earnings?

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching Ahead of July 4th

Hint: Nike and Costco are on Cramer's mind.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Take Some Off If You Have Big Gains

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to trim their portfolios.

Katherine Ross