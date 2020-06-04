StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Sell Delta Stock As It Nears $57

DanKuhn14

Don’t expect to find yourself on a Delta flight anytime soon, at least on a Delta flight.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will extend social distancing measures, which include blocking off middle seats and capping the total amount of people on flights, through September 30.

In order to reduce the number of people on board, Delta will cap seating at 50% in First Class, 60% in Main Cabin and 75% in Delta One. Delta also said it will look to upsize to a larger craft when it appears a flight is meeting or surpassing capacity.

In addition to blocking off middle seats, Delta will close off some aisle seats in planes with 2X2 seating.

“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,”Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said in a press release. “Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again.”

While the move is certainly a huge step toward increasing safety on flights, what does it mean for the company’s bottom line?

Jim Cramer says the move certainly isn't the best news for the stock. Cramer said that when the stock nears $57, it's time to sell.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broadcom Is 'Greatest Value' of Semiconductor Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer: Nvidia, AMD Are Hot and Broadcom Is the 'Greatest Value' of Semiconductor Stocks

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on M&A: This Justice Department's Willing to 'Get Deals Done'

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors who are watching M&A activity.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Banks Next Week

Jim Cramer weighs in on what to watch next week. Watch to see why his attention is on the banks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Take on Gap: The Government Can't Save the REITs

Gap is reportedly being sued by Simon Property. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

ECB Proves U.S. Needs Another Stimulus Bill: Jim Cramer

The European Central Bank boosted its coronavirus bond-buying program. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Worst Is Over for Job Losses, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on the jobless claims.

Katherine Ross

Las Vegas Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Avoid Casino Stocks

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Las Vegas casinos.

Katherine Ross

by

MaximilianIV

Oil Can Go to $40, But Needs $50: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on oil and where he sees prices headed from here.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Zoom Is the Work at Home Winner

Is Zoom peaking? Jim Cramer takes a look at the stock after earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Warner Music's IPO Could Signal Opening of Equity Market: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on Warner Music's IPO.

Katherine Ross