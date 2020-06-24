StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Dell Reportedly Spinning Off VMware Is a 'Good Move'

Katherine Ross

There are reports that Dell is planning to spin-off its cloud computing division VMware Inc. in a deal that could be worth $55 billion.

Dell, which owns 81% of VMware, is looking to either sell the holding to exiting Dell shareholders or buy the remaining stake in the group that it doesn't already own. The Wall Street Journal first reported the potential spin-off late Tuesday. 

Dell created a tracking stock in VMware shares, designed to help finance its $67 billion September 2016 purchase of parent EMC Corp, that was eventually bought out and exchanged for stand-alone shares in December 2018.

Dell's ability to buy VMware outright, however, could be complicated by its $57 billion debt pile and the edge-of-junk status credit rating it carries with both Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.

Analysts think a purchase of the VMware shares Dell doesn't own may be the best option, given that a near-term spinoff would trigger a big tax bill and the sale of its existing holding to private equity firms would have a limited set of potential buyers, given the $55 billion price tag.

So, what does this mean for Dell and Dell shareholders?

"I think that Dell had an unbelievable quarter," said Cramer.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.


