Darden Restaurants Exhibits Flashes of Resiliency Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite the hit that many dining companies have taken during the coronavirus pandemic, Darden Restaurants has realized some increased resiliency among larger corporations within the industry. In fact, the Street consensus is that DRI is a Buy, and while Oppenheimer believes the restaurant business doesn’t hit as optimistically as their financial peers deduce, they remain opportunistic.

Oppenheimer recently raised DRI’s price target to $100 from $90, citing new estimates for F21E/F22E at $2.71/$5.58, from $2.98/$5.68. The analysts also noted that following the summer, casual dining greatly improved at Olive Garden and LongHorn locations, as they outperform the benchmark of -26% in same-store-sales with figures at -23.6% and -19%, respectively. Darden also exhibits non-technical benefits that pushed the analysts to raise their price targets.

DRI has established itself as one of the largest dining conglomerates, which greatly aids in avoiding the qualms that small businesses have faced during the pandemic, such as cutting costs and reducing margins to stay above water. Sales may be “choppy” according to Oppenheimer, but they still have the ability to expand their margins as they possess an extremely “healthy balance sheet and a strong cash flow profile.” And as small businesses struggle through some of these disadvantages, conglomerates like DRI have an opportunity to increase market share. After all, consumers will likely have higher trust in Olive Garden over Danny’s Donuts.

While there’s a slew of positives to be excited about in Darden, there are a few strings attached that may leave the Florida-based company susceptible. For one, Covid-19 hasn’t disappeared; as more and more consumers enter dine-in restaurants, the risk increases with higher human interaction, which dubs increasing sales as a double-edged sword. If we see a second spike in cases, margins are also heavily affected, as costs will continue to increase without any profit realization. Financial institutions may stand by their DRI confidence, but if the coronavirus catches a second wind, that optimism can very likely turn into cynicism.

All in all, Darden Restaurants’s recovery from March remains an impressive feat, but if they fail to capitalize on the current economic climate, we may see them go by the wayside. We’ll want to see their management team capitalize on brand loyalty and profit margins as 2020 comes to a close.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.