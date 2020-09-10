D.A. Davidson Thinks Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is "The ULTAmate Reopening Trade"

On Thursday, analyst Michael Baker at D.A. Davidson initiated coverage on ULTA Beauty with a Buy rating and $280 price target. Although many beauty businesses are struggling in the midst of the pandemic, the analysts at Davidson believe ULTA will benefit from the reopening of the economy, titling the note "the ULTAmate Reopening Trade". As other retail businesses also struggle, ULTA is in best position to take share during the rebound and set themselves up for the future.

For instance, with the economy reopening, ULTA will benefit because quarantine has prevented people from traveling, going on restaurant dates, going to the office and partaking in other social settings. With the reopening of the economy, consumers will start coming out their homes again and need their cosmetics for these important occasions.

The analysts also note that ULTA has the opportunity to take market share from struggling department stores . From early April to now, businesses that were struggling have seen sequential improvement. For example, the analysts pointed to the the airline industry, noting that since the week ending September 6, we saw the smallest weekly decline since the start of the pandemic. Restaurant dining, movie theater reopening, and people driving more miles are all translating into improved business trends.

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, CEO Mary Dillon said, “future of retail for Ulta Beauty is the intersection of the digital and the physical.” She mentioned that stores have been open since July and that demand is returning. Guest are coming back and although they are making less trips, they are spending more per trip.

Furthermore, since bottoming on March 18, ULTA stock has outperformed, recovering roughly 84% off the March low. However, the stock still remains 21% below its February high - so while the call from D.A. Davidson may not be early, it may not be too late either.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article..