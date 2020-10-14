Jim Cramer Says Target Could Follow in Walmart's Black Friday Footsteps

It’s no secret that this holiday season will be a little different, and Walmart, like everyone else, is adapting.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it will spread its traditional Black Friday sales event over 3 separate sales events in its November “Black Friday Deals for Days.” Online and instore sales will be offered Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, and Nov. 25 through Nov. 27

Customers will also have the option to pick up their online Black Friday orders through contact-free curbside pickup.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

Should Wall Street expect other brick-and-mortar retailers to follow suit?

Jim Cramer said that just as retailers have followed Amazon in hosting Prime Day sales, some brick-and-mortar names will likely follow in Walmart's footsteps.

Topping his watchlist is Target, which he said is the most suited to quickly adapt its Black Friday strategy. The name you won't see? Costco.

