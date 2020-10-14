TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Says Target Could Follow in Walmart's Black Friday Footsteps

DanKuhn14

It’s no secret that this holiday season will be a little different, and Walmart, like everyone else, is adapting.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it will spread its traditional Black Friday sales event over 3 separate sales events in its November “Black Friday Deals for Days.” Online and instore sales will be offered Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, and Nov. 25 through Nov. 27

Customers will also have the option to pick up their online Black Friday orders through contact-free curbside pickup.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

Should Wall Street expect other brick-and-mortar retailers to follow suit?

Jim Cramer said that just as retailers have followed Amazon in hosting Prime Day sales, some brick-and-mortar names will likely follow in Walmart's footsteps.

Topping his watchlist is Target, which he said is the most suited to quickly adapt its Black Friday strategy. The name you won't see? Costco. 

Find out why in the video above. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Citi's Feeling Like the New Wells Fargo

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Citigroup's quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: I Don't See a Lot of Growth in JPMorgan

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on JPMorgan after its earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Says Apple iPhone 12 Is Enough to Launch Upgrade Cycle

Jim Cramer says Apple gave plenty of reasons to buy the iPhone 12 during Tuesdays phone reveal.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Amazon's Prime Day Is a Tell on the Consumer

Jim Cramer discusses Amazon and what Prime Day means for the stock.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Walmart Gains as Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating and Raises Price Target

Kareem Winters

by

kperkins2

Wall Street Initiates Coverage on Snowflake

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Nikhil Gunderia

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer: Robinhood Investors Move Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Robinhood investors and why he's watching the stocks they're eyeing.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2

Johnson & Johnson Beats Earnings, Concerns Linger Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Bullish on Bristol Myers Squibb following promising Zeposia Phase 3 Ulcerative Colitis Data

Javier Frausto

by

kperkins2

When Jim Cramer Would Buy PepsiCo Stock

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors eyeing Pepsi.

Katherine Ross

by

kperkins2