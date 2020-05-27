StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Watch Jim Cramer Tell President Trump to Walk Away From Twitter

Daniel Kuhn

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report is at odds with president and tweeter in chief President Donald Trump.

Wednesday morning, the president tweeted that he could move to “strongly regulate” or even shut down social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

This followed a move from Twitter to “fact check” several of Trump’s tweets late Tuesday. After a slew of tweets on mail-in voting, Twitter attached a "get the facts on mail-in voting” label on the tweets, which linked to resources on mail-in resources. It marked the first time that Twitter labeled a tweet from the president and is an expansion of a labeling policy Twitter began to help regulate the spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus.

Under the policy, Twitter applies labels or removes false or misleading posts tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy errs on the side of leaving content up for community engagement, with information labels or warnings added. Content is only removed if it involves a direct threat of violence or terrorism.

Trump was quick to respond Tuesday saying the move violated his free speech, with the dialogue escalating into threats to shutdown social media sites by Wednesday morning.

Jim Cramer said the president has gone a little off the reservation advised the president to "walk away from Twitter for a little while."

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Disney Needs More Than Temperature Checks to Reopen, Jim Cramer Says

Can Disney reopen safely? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Southwest Shouldn't Be Up 2 Days in a Row

Is now the time to buy Southwest or other airlines? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Boeing Stock Here

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing's layoffs and whether or not they were inevtiable.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Don't Know How to Value Space

SpaceX's launch is taking place on Wednesday. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Too Much Demand' to Think Elon Musk Has to Cut Tesla Prices

Is Tesla lowering the price of Model 3's in China a positive sign? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Mortgage Rates Show 'Counter Urban Trade'

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about mortgage rates.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Look at Corteva for a Readthrough on Brazil

Jim Cramer weighs in on Brazil, which has now surpassed New York in coronavirus cases.

Katherine Ross

Watch: Jim Cramer Says Take Novavax 'With Grain of Salt'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the potential Novavax vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Take-Two Down Makes No Sense, Buy Stock: Cramer

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on Take-Two Interactive.

Katherine Ross

Buy Regeneron Over Merck Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Merck is joining the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Jim Cramer weighs in on what it means for investors.

Katherine Ross