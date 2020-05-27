Watch Jim Cramer Tell President Trump to Walk Away From Twitter

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report is at odds with president and tweeter in chief President Donald Trump.

Wednesday morning, the president tweeted that he could move to “strongly regulate” or even shut down social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

This followed a move from Twitter to “fact check” several of Trump’s tweets late Tuesday. After a slew of tweets on mail-in voting, Twitter attached a "get the facts on mail-in voting” label on the tweets, which linked to resources on mail-in resources. It marked the first time that Twitter labeled a tweet from the president and is an expansion of a labeling policy Twitter began to help regulate the spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus.

Under the policy, Twitter applies labels or removes false or misleading posts tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy errs on the side of leaving content up for community engagement, with information labels or warnings added. Content is only removed if it involves a direct threat of violence or terrorism.

Trump was quick to respond Tuesday saying the move violated his free speech, with the dialogue escalating into threats to shutdown social media sites by Wednesday morning.

Jim Cramer said the president has gone a little off the reservation advised the president to "walk away from Twitter for a little while."

