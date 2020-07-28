StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Pfizer Knows How to Bring Vaccines to Market, Cramer Says

DanKuhn14

Heading into earnings, Jim Cramer said the recent move higher in Pfizer was all about vaccine optimism, until the earnings date puts Pfizer as a company back in the spotlight.

If the 3.6% move higher immediately following the earnings release Tuesday is anything to be accounted for, Pfizer delivered investors the right medicine in the second quarter.

The company reported earnings per share of 78 cents, exceeding Wall Street expectations of 66 cents, though declining slightly from the prior year. Revenue of $11.88 billion exceeded estimates of $11.55 billion.

Unlike many of its Wall Street peers, Pfizer not only provided guidance, but raised it. Pfizer now expects full-year earnings per share between $2.85 and $2.95 on revenue of between $48.6 billion and $50.6 billion.

“Our strong performance in the first half of the year highlights the resiliency of our business even during the most challenging times. The Biopharma business grew 9% operationally in the first six months of the year, driven by strong performances from many key brands. Upjohn faced the expected headwind of generic competition for Lyrica in the U.S. that was partially offset by strong performance in China in second-quarter 2020. We continue to progress toward a successful close of our transaction with Mylan, now expected in the fourth quarter of 2020,” CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in the earnings release. 

When it comes down to it, Cramer would like to clarify, he likes Pfizer, just not as much as some other names. 

Do you agree? Tell us in the comments below? 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple as the stock confronts more than one headwind ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Jim Cramer Says COVID Economic Impact 'Hasn't Hit Yet'

Jim Cramer has some concerns about August.

Katherine Ross

McDonald's Earnings: Cramer Explains Where Management Went Wrong

Jim Cramer weighs in on McDonald's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Time Has Come for Tailored Brands, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer discusses Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands possible bankruptcy filing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Intel Is Run By a CFO, Not an Engineer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Intel.

Katherine Ross

Gardening with Jim Cramer: Your Yearly Update

Jim Cramer gives a garden update.

Katherine Ross

Federal Reserve Has Done 'Everything They Can,' Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Federal Reserve and what we need to hear this Wednesday.

Katherine Ross

TSMC Too High to Buy: Here's Semi Stock Cramer Would Buy

Following a surge in Taiwan Semi at Intel's expense, Jim Cramer looks at the chip stocks and the name he would buy here.

DanKuhn14

What Jim Cramer Needs to Hear From Congress

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the stimulus plans, and what he needs to hear from Congress concerning coronavirus relief.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Albertsons Needs to Continue to Take Share From Kroger

Jim Cramer weighs in on Albertsons.

Katherine Ross