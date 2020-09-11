StreetLightning
Cramer: Investors Need to See 'Something Big' From Tesla on Battery Day

Katherine Ross

Tesla received a double one-year price-target upgrade from UBS on expectations of sales-margin improvement and market-buzzing news at the electric carmaker’s upcoming "Battery Day" event.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel doubled his one-year price target to $325 from $160 amid what he expects to be improving volumes and margins, and some strong reveals at "Battery Day."

In a note to clients, Hummel said he expects the Sept. 22 event to be “significant,” in particular with the reveal of new dry electrode battery cell technology that will fortify Tesla’s “cost and technology lead for several more years.”

UBS said the dry electrode technology is likely to enable a 50% higher energy density of up to 400-watt hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) vs. 260 Wh/kg today, as well as allow “much better longevity” in batteries with “potentially cobalt-free chemistry.”

The new cell design could also be used in the Tesla’s new Cybertruck and other models, including the Roadster, though the analyst noted that much of those announcements and expectations are “already fully discounted” in the stock price. Hummel maintained his neutral rating on the shares.

