StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

When Jim Cramer Would Buy Disney Stock

DanKuhn14

While many on Wall Street feared a cursed quarter when Disney reported its quarterly earnings after the bell Tuesday, results came in better than feared, though more mixed than magical.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 8 cents, exceeding expectations for a loss of 64 cents per share, though falling 94% from the same period last year.

Revenue of $11.78 billion slightly missed estimates of the $12.4 billion expected by FactSet, falling 42% from last year. Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products revenue fell 85% to $983 million as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the entertainment giant’s parks and cruises businesses in addition to serving as a detriment to its TV and film businesses.

Highlighting the quarter was strong performance of its Disney+ subscription service, which ended the quarter with 57.5 million subscribers.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. “The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions -- a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”

During Disney’s earnings call with analysts, Disney announced it will release the long-awaited feature ‘Mulan’ for $29.99 and will launch a new streaming service under its Star brand in 2021.

Has Disney finally done enough to get Jim Cramer interested in Disney+?

More From Cramer Wednesday: Why Markets Are Higher, What Stocks Jim Cramer Would Buy

How about you? Tell us in the comments below. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Is an 'Ethos Stock'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is Sick of CVS Stock

Jim Cramer discusses CVS Health following its earnings report Wednesday.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says You Gotta Wait to Buy Apple

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and his approach following a Bank of America downgrade.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Wasn't Good Enough Versus Take-Two

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Activision Blizzard, comparing its earnings report to recent results from Take-Two.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Novavax Is in the Running for a COVID-19 Vaccine

Jim Cramer weighs in on Novavax.

Katherine Ross

What Stimulus Means for Jobs Report

What Jim Cramer thinks of the ADP numbers and what he's watching heading into the jobs report Friday.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says U.S. Is in 'Hell' With COVID-19

Jim Cramer weighs in on the rising case counts of COVID-19 across the world.

Katherine Ross

3 Stocks to Buy During Hurricane Season

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors watching hurricane season.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls BP 'Dumb as Plywood'

Jim Cramer says BP did 'a stupid thing' when it reported earnings.

DanKuhn14