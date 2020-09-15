StreetLightning
Camping World Stock Is in the 'Sweet Spot,' Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Camping World announced its 2021 outlook and new long-term goals on Tuesday ahead of its Investor Presentation.

The company expects to grow adjusted EBITDA in the mid-single digits over the next 5 years and has a goal of generating over $500 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021, compared to a projected EBITDA of $460 million to $490 million in 2020.

Last week, Camping World got an upgrade.

A J.P. Morgan analyst upgraded the recreational-vehicle company to overweight from neutral, saying it should continue to benefit as consumers look for a safer form of travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Analyst Ryan Brinkman, who raised his price target to $40 from $30, said in note to clients that Camping World "should continue to benefit from demand tailwinds in the wake of covid-19 as consumers look to travel in such a way as to avoid contraction of the virus."

"With over one hundred dealership locations, Camping World is by far the largest player in the fragmented market for new and used RV sales and supplies," Brinkman said.

"Our checks suggest that the momentum seen in new RV sales during the second quarter has very much carried over into the third quarter," he said. 

