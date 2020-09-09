StreetLightning
Cramer: AstraZeneca Proves 'Vaccine Business Isn't as Easy as President Thinks'

Katherine Ross

According to Johns Hopkins, there are over 27.6 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 898,000 deaths. The U.S. has surpassed 6.3 million cases with over 189,000 deaths.

Late Tuesday, AstraZeneca put its COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold due to a possible adverse reaction in a participant in the U.K.

The Phase 3 study, which is being performed by AstraZeneca in partnership with University of Oxford, and is being tested in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The company, in a statement, said that it had voluntarily put the study on hold.

AstraZeneca described the halt as a “routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.” AstraZeneca noted that the pause will allow an independent committee to review safety data.

A person familiar with the situation told The New York Times that the participant had been enrolled in a Phase 2/3 trial based in the United Kingdom.

AstraZeneca is one of the nine vaccine candidates in the Phase 3 trials.

