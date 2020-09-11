StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Cowen Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Outperform as Digital Investments Pay Off

Jeeho Yun

Despite the hit that many dining companies have taken during the coronavirus pandemic, Domino’s Pizza has made all the right moves. As a result, on Friday, analysts at Cowen upgraded the name to Outperform (from Market perform), raising their price target to $450 (from $445).

In a time where dine-in restaurants seem almost taboo, Domino’s has taken full advantage and upped the usage of their mobile app and online website to sell pizzas digitally. In fact, they’ve done so well in this arena that digital sales accounted for 75% of 2Q20 sales, according to Cowen. A big part as to why these big chains are performing so well is the downturn that small pizza stores have experienced. The dollar slice from a family-owned pizza restaurant is the quintessential standard of a successful small business and Covid-19 has made it almost impossible for them to compete against big chains such as Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

Looking to 2021, the equity research team at Cowen believes Domino’s Pizza’s recent success will still hold weight. As we accept a new normal, delivery and carryout options remain essential to any consumer or restaurant business. The Michigan-based company will likely continue to take advantage of this new trend, as their already-developed digital services will grow to accept more and more loyal customers. The analysts expect that their “playbook” will include “menu and technological innovation, expanded value offerings and an ad fund surplus to help gain share in the $41 billion QSR pizza category.”

It’s hard to say that the largest pizza restaurant in the world will see a downturn in the upcoming year, especially given its success in the past year and talented management team. We’ll have to see how their new playbook performs, but we have little doubt that the pizza powerhouse will realize even more success in 2021, in our opinion.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Emmanwo8
Emmanwo8

Dominio's taking advantage of the digital platform was a very smart move, especially during times like this where people are avoiding in-person interactions due to COVID

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Penn National Gaming (PENN) with a Buy Rating and Street High Price Target

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8

Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $245 at Morgan Stanley

Javier Frausto

by

JavierFrausto

D.A. Davidson Thinks Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is "The ULTAmate Reopening Trade"

Alex Moreno

by

Emmanwo8

Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

Jacques Potts

by

JavierFrausto

Analysts Raise Oracle’s (ORCL) Price Target Following Strong Quarterly Results

Jacques Potts

by

Emmanwo8

Analysts Raise Adobe Price Targets Ahead of Earnings

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo

by

JavierFrausto

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) Soar as Evercore ISI Initiates at Outperform

Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating on Facebook Citing Underappreciated Product Development

Kevin Perkins

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer: Too Much 'Hot Money' in Peloton

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Peloton after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Oracle Is 'Very Inexpensive'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Oracle after earnings.

Katherine Ross