TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Cowen Takes a Look at Apple's Digital Payments Opportunity

Kevin Perkins and Jacques Potts

With COVID-19 cases rebounding, Apple’s digital payments platform has a global opportunity for growth as penetration of digital payment platforms increases. As a result, on Monday, analysts at Cowen reiterated their Outperform rating on shares of AAPL and reaffirmed their $133 price target.

Apple is currently diving into the robust growth space that is fintech industry via offerings such as Apple Pay, the Apple Card and Apple Cash. Fintech businesses have been experiencing accelerated growth during the pandemic because of the major switch to digital services and attractiveness of contactless payment. Digital services have made the life of consumers easier with the ability to complete everyday necessities at home such as attending school (via zoom, etc), ordering groceries, shopping, etc.

With that, Apple is proving itself a top name in fintech by exploiting its services that were positively impacted by the virus.

The Apple Pay feature has been the primary revenue driver for the company’s digital payments platform. Apple’s digital services continue to grow acceptance by US retailers, physically and online, especially as the pandemic is driving the demand for online purchases. Given that, Apple has the potential to exploit this opportunity to further expand its service business in the North American market.

The analysts note: “After seeing strength in recent years from cash and debit related spending, we believe credit card-based payments could grow slightly faster in the coming years. Though Apple Pay can be linked to credit cards, debit cards, as well as bank accounts as a source of funds, we assume credit cards are the main source of funding for the Apple Pay digital wallet.”

Over at Action Alerts PLUS, Jim Cramer and the team mentioned to members, “We believe longer-term upside will come as Services revenue grows its share of overall sales. Services provide for a recurring revenue stream at higher margins, a factor that serves to reduce earnings volatility while allowing for a higher percentage of sales to fall to the bottom line, as a result, we believe that Services growth and the installed base, are much more important than how many devices the company can sell in a given 90-day period. In addition to improved profitability, we also believe the transparent nature of this revenue stream will demand an expanded price-to-earnings multiple as segment sales grow’.”

Apple a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, we are long Apple. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JPotts
JPotts

OMG THE AUTHORS OF THIS PIECE ARE INCREDIBLE WRITERS!

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Jim Cramer Is Looking Past LabCorp's COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization

Jim Cramer discusses LabCorp's emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: Companies Are Hiring Chief Medical Officers

Jim Cramer weighs in on Amazon and companies hiring chief medical officers.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Why Jim Cramer Was Surprised That Constellation 'Ran Up'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Constellation's quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer's Reaction to the September Jobs Report

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the jobs report.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer Says NFL Needs to Have Players 'Under Lockdown'

Jim Cramer discusses the NFL.

Katherine Ross

by

JPotts

Jim Cramer: Secretary Mnuchin Is Under No Instructions to Get a Deal Done

Jim Cramer discusses a stimulus package and whether Trump testing positive for coronavirus changes the dynamic of the conversation.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: Asana's Pretty Good, But Stock 'Too High'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Asana.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer Likes PepsiCo, Stay-At-Home Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses Pepsi's earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer: I'm 'Struggling With Ford'

Jim Cramer dives into his thoughts on Ford.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun

Jim Cramer Says Layoffs Are 'Just Beginning'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the layoffs that have been announced by various companies.

Katherine Ross

by

jeehoyun