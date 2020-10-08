Costco's Fierce Run Warrants Optimism as the Company Reports Better than Expected Same Store Sales in September

In a time of extreme uncertainty, Costco is seemingly immune to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic despite new standards and practices from everyday consumers.

Costco reported extremely strong sales in the month of September, with US core comp beating expectations of many investment banks at 16.7% vs. Deutsche Bank’s 12.3% estimate and J.P. Morgan and Barclay’s 14.2% estimate. Barclays and J.P Morgan remain Overweight on the stock, while Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan remains Overweight on Costco, as the Washington-based company has proven its resilience in large global events. They have survived (and even thrived) during the financial crisis, a pro-consumer discretionary period and now a pandemic. Furthermore, the company has essentially “unrivaled value proposition (11% gross margins) to its fiercely loyal customer base (~90% renewal rate) and global growth opportunity (2-3% annually and likely double the current store base from here),” according to the same analysts.

While it’s fair to assume that Costco’s success throughout the pandemic can be attributed to their widespread loyalty among consumers , there's another factor that’s been boiling behind the scenes. Small businesses have suffered greatly in the past few months, specifically in the retail industry. In fact, according to Coresight Research, “some 5,000 stores in the U.S. have shut their doors for good” since April, while only 680 new stores were opened in the same period. This newfound trend, coupled with stalled stimulus talks at Washington, gives an advantage to Costco, as customers start heading towards larger food distributors.

Costco will likely continue to see success in the next year, as their unique business model and large floor plan will remain attractive to consumers across the board.

Disclaimer: At the time of publication, we have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. We wrote this article ourselves, and it expresses our own opinions. We are not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.