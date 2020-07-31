StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Is Colgate-Palmolive a Buy After Earnings?

Katherine Ross

Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings on Friday morning.

Colgate said profits for the three months ending in June were pegged at 74 cents per share, up 2.8% from the same period last year and 4 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Colgate said, rose 1% to $3.9 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $3.8 billion tally.

Home cleaning supply sales were a big part of the stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings from rival Procter & Gamble PG yesterday, which were driven by a 14% rise in revenues from its fabric and home care division, which include cleaning products such as Comet, Joy, Febreze and Cascade.

Procter & Gamble said core profits for the three months ending in June, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, rose 5.5% to $1.16 per share on revenues of $17.7 billion.

“While net sales growth was significantly impacted by foreign exchange, the 5.5% organic sales growth reflected a good balance of positive volume and higher pricing on a worldwide basis and was led by strong growth in North America and Hill’s," said CEO Noel Wallace.

“We continue to see elevated demand across our geographies in certain categories such as liquid hand soap, dish liquid, bar soap and cleaners," he added. "In other categories, we are starting to see the impact of consumers working down their pantry inventories, particularly in Europe."

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Apple's Stock Split Is Important to Bring in More Retail Investors

Here's what Apple's stock split means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is 'Holding Onto' Facebook

Here's what you need to know about Facebook's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Amazon 'Crushed' This Quarter

Here's what you need to know about the Amazon earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: You're Nobody Unless You're In Apple's App Store

Jim Cramer takes a look at Apple's App Store dominance following Tim Cook's congressional testimony.

Katherine Ross

What to Watch After Alphabet Reports Revenue Decline

Here's a look at Alphabet's quarter and what comes next.

Katherine Ross

How to Approach AbbVie After Earnings

Here's how to look at AbbVie earnings following earnings.

Katherine Ross

Apple Needs to Show Lifetime Value of iPhone User, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what you need to watch in services and iPhone when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30. `

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on China: We Want Trade War, Not Cold War

Jim Cramer weighs in on the growing tensions between the U.S. and China and what they could mean for Apple.

Katherine Ross

Starbucks Knows Social Distancing Is Here to Stay: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from Starbucks earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

BillEnright