Citi Analysts Raise AbbVie's Price Target to $105 Following Congressional News

Javier Frausto

Overreaction from congressional subpoena plus under appreciated revenue potential. Citi Analysts Raising PT to $105

AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on delivering transformational medicines and therapies that offer significant patient benefits. In 2019, AbbVie generated revenue of $33.266 billion mainly due to the pipeline of inventions by the company.

AbbVie dropped on Tuesday after the congressional subpoena, looking for two documents on two of AbbVie's huge revenue contributors, Imbruvica and Humira, on an investigation into drug pricing practices.

The House Oversight Committee said in a memo, "Over the course of the Committee's investigation, AbbVie repeatedly failed to comply with the Committee's requests and provided inadequate responses regarding Humira and Imbruvica. AbbVie has produced only limited documents about its pricing practices and strategies to preserve market share and pricing power for both products.”

Having Congress looking more closely in to your company is never ideal, but AbbVie has stated that they have been working diligently with the committee since the announcement.

That being said, Citi believes this drop is a great buying opportunity. The upside of Skyrivi, Rinvoq and Imbruvica are severely under appreciated. The 2-year delay for Gilead's filgotinib approval will probably lead to the dominance of Rinvoq in the market share.

As I noted in my previous analysis of AbbVie, “Skyrizi is in two Phase 3 psoriatic arthritis readouts and a Phase 3 Crohn’s induction readout. They are expected to meet regulatory submissions by 2021. Skyrizi and Rinvoq global sales of $3.9B in 2021e, $8.6B in 2023e, and $12.8B in 2025e.”

Rinvoq is in Phase 3 of an ulcerative colitis induction with a sales forecast of $600 million for the quarter and Imbruvica is expected to remain dominant in CLL, with projected global sales of $6.2B in 2021e, $6.8B in 2023e, and $7.0B in 2025e.

This is a great opportunity to pounce on the drop from AbbVie. Jim Cramer’s Investing Club, Action Alerts PLUS recently told members, "we will continue to monitor this situation, but ultimately believe this selloff is overdone and an opportunity to buy for long-term investors."

AbbVie is currently trading up 0.36% at the publication of this article.

AbbVie is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

No. 1-1
Nikhil Gunderia
Nikhil Gunderia

Interesting read!

