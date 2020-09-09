Can Netflix Rally Over Its Competitors? Raymond James Resumes Coverage with Market Perform Rating

On Wednesday, Raymond James analysts resumed coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NFLX-NASDAQ) with a Market Perform rating with the belief that the subscription-based streaming service has limited potential for upside in the future. However, the company is expected to be a solid longer-term investment in the video-on-demand sector.

Netflix is presumably the global leader in the video streaming sector. Preference for streaming services has been trending upward and that secular trend certainly got a boost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing consumer sot remain at home and in search of in-hone entertainment. Consumers are relishing the fact that they are able to stream their favorite content at a relatively low price, anytime and anywhere. As a result, Netflix ended the 2Q 2020 with 193 million subscribers which were better than the 60-90 million subscriber expectation from the company.

Although Netflix has shown good competitive positioning with the features the company provides with its streaming service, the leading internet subscription service has no clear-cut advantage in the global video market.

While Netflix is increasing their penetration in the market, other similar subscription-based streaming services, such as Hulu and Amazon Prime, have added competitive pressure resulting in a negative impact on Netflix.

“We see room for multiple winners in the streaming wars as the pie grows. Netflix retains its leading position, but may lose some subscribers at the margins for those who are interested in a specific property's content”, the analysts stated.

The analysts further noted: “Our 2021E paid net adds estimate is roughly in-line with figures from 2018 and 2019; COVID pull-forward was moderate, but secular changes in media consumption habits drive continued demand.”

Netflix should continue to invest in content to maintain subscriber growth and engagement in the long term. In addition to being available globally, Netflix still has sizable opportunities to experience faster than expected growth in international markets, but “intense competition from established technology and media companies” will prevent Netflix from having a significant increase in profitability.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.