Breaking Down Zoom Earnings

On Monday, August 31st after the closing bell, Zoom Video Communications Inc. beat earnings results with its fiscal year 2021 second-quarter earnings release. On the top line, revenues of $663.5 million (+/- 355% YoY) exceeded expectations of $500.5 million, according to CNBC. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 exceeded expectations of $0.45 per share.

Zoom’s success this past quarter can be attributed to their acquisition of new customers while expanding the services provided to current customers. Some of the highlights include an increase in customers with less than 10 employees (increase of 458% YoY), the amount of client accounts billing more than $100,000 (increase of 112% YoY), and operational income increase to $188 million, increases all across the board for the company.

On the release, Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan stated, “Our ability to keep people around the world connected, coupled with our strong execution, led to revenue growth of 355% year-over-year in Q2 and enabled us to increase our revenue outlook to approximately $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion for FY21, or 281% to 284% increase year-over-year.”

Looking ahead, Zoom expects revenue growth to continue in the later half of the 2021 Fiscal Year. The revenue for Q3 of Fiscal Year 2021 is expected to be between $685 and $690 million with an expected non-GAAP diluted EPS of ~$0.73. Revenue expectations for the entire 2021 Fiscal Year are ~$2.38 billion, a ~283% increase year-over-year. These revenue numbers account for the increase in sales due to the current remote work environment while also acknowledging higher potential losses in monthly subscribers relative to historical percentages.

Breaking down the headline number segment results, on a year over year basis, America’s revenue climbed to $454.2 million, which was a 288% increase. Europe, the Middle East and Africa revenue rose to $128.0 million while Asian Pacific revenue jumped to $81.4 million, a combined international year over year growth of 629%.

Zoom stock shot up more than 39% during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock has been hot for a while, having been up over 400% year-to-date.



