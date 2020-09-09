Bank of America Initiates Shares of DraftKings with a Neutral Rating

On Tuesday, analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage of DraftKings with a Neutral rating and $40 price target.

DraftKings is the leading sports betting and iGaming platform in the country which causes analysts at BofA to foresee an upside in the revenue over the next few years due to the accelerated pace sports betting legalization in different states.

In addition to traditional sports, the esports community is experiencing robust growth, a trend no doubt benefiting because so many have been ordered to stay home and gaming (especially in the absence of traditional sports) has the ability to make certain things feel ‘normal’.

The BofA analysts believe that the sports betting/iGaming industry has the potential to reach the $24B mark by 2030 up from $1B in 2019.

According to the analysts factors impacting the addressable market estimates (which at the low-end come in at $10B by 2030) include “1) assumed state legalizations, 2) customer adoption timelines and 3) win/adult estimates”

The evolution of sports betting has caused DraftKings to gain some share despite the reduced sports schedule currently by allowing fans to bet on esports and other online gaming leagues from the comfort of their own homes.

According to the analysts, “recent app download data shows the growth of this vertical [digital sports betting and iGaming] even during a period of canceled or heavily curtailed sports: DraftKings app downloads are up 150%+ since March partially aided by entering new markets. Sports betting apps overall have seen a +11% monthly growth in downloads since 2019 with DKNG seeing +8% monthly growth.”

Another sector that BofA believes that DraftKings will dominate in is the daily fantasy sports (DFS) sector. This sector is rather new, but from recent studies, DraftKings has roughly 60% of the market share as it already operates in 43 states. This means that the initial customer base for this sector is experiencing strong growth and also that the company is knocking down barriers that come along with this industry (such as regulation). DraftKings fans are loving the new DFS features that DraftKings has adopted which includes having more accessibility to their online wallet and having more unique options to bet from, which ultimately increases betting activity and therefore company revenue.

DraftKings is doing well domestically, however, it still has a way to go to fully be able to integrate into international markets. This is one of the risks that Kelley calls out about DraftKings’ operations. Additionally, investors must be mindful of increasing competition and the potential for slower than expected legalization across the country, factors that can make it hard for DraftKings to reach a broader market share and become more profitable.

The company's long-term growth will also depend on the efficiency of its marketing spend, and how well they transition to foreign markets and of course, management’s ability to address growing competition.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself [ourselves], and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.