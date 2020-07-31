StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Apple's Stock Split Important to Bring in More Retail Investors

Katherine Ross

Apple reported earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30.

Apple posted record earnings in its fiscal third quarter and said it would split its stock 4-for-1 as the tech giant looks to make it “more accessible to a broader base of investors.” This is the first stock split since 2014. 

Earnings in the quarter were $11.25 billion, or $2.58 a share, up from $10.04 billion, or $2.18 a share, a year earlier. Analysts predicted profit of $2.05 a share

"Apple’s record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation."

Apple's iPhone revenue was $26.42 billion, above estimates of $22.2 billion. Many of Apple's retail stores worldwide were temporarily closed during the quarter, though some have now reopened at least on a minimal basis.

The company said new iPhones would be delayed "a few weeks," suggesting the handsets will be unveiled in October. Apple Maven Daniel Martins noted that that iPhone transparency was surprising, but the cat was already out of the bag.  

Jeff Marks discusses what the stock split means for Apple in the video above.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is 'Holding Onto' Facebook

Here's what you need to know about Facebook's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Amazon 'Crushed' This Quarter

Here's what you need to know about the Amazon earnings.

Katherine Ross

Colgate-Palmolive Is a Buy After Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings. Here's how to approach the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: You're Nobody Unless You're In Apple's App Store

Jim Cramer takes a look at Apple's App Store dominance following Tim Cook's congressional testimony.

Katherine Ross

What to Watch After Alphabet Reports Revenue Decline

Here's a look at Alphabet's quarter and what comes next.

Katherine Ross

How to Approach AbbVie After Earnings

Here's how to look at AbbVie earnings following earnings.

Katherine Ross

Apple Needs to Show Lifetime Value of iPhone User, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what you need to watch in services and iPhone when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30. `

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on China: We Want Trade War, Not Cold War

Jim Cramer weighs in on the growing tensions between the U.S. and China and what they could mean for Apple.

Katherine Ross

Starbucks Knows Social Distancing Is Here to Stay: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer breaks down his biggest takeaway from Starbucks earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

BillEnright