How to Approach Apple, Tesla After Stock Splits

Katherine Ross

Apple and Tesla have officially split their stocks.

Apple said July 30 that it would split its stock 4-for-1, while Tesla said Aug. 11 that its stock would split 5-for-1.

On Friday Apple shares closed at $499.23 Friday and Tesla at $2,213.40.

Analysts reacted positively when Apple declared the stock split in its third-quarter earnings report.

Apple, which last month became the first company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization, said on its third-quarter earnings call that the split was intended to make its stock more accessible to more investors.

The stock has more than quadrupled in value since Apple's last split in 2014.

From Apple Maven: Why Apple Stock Split Could Matter

Stocks that split have historically outperformed the market following the distribution, as investors see the moves as signaling confidence in the company's longer-term growth prospects.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant's stock split will result in changes in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. 

Exxon will be replaced by Salesforce, Pfizer will be replaced by Amgen and Raytheon will be replaced by Honeywell.

"The index changes were prompted by DJIA constituent Apple Inc.'s decision to split its stock 4 for 1, which will reduce the index's weight in the Global Industry Classification Standard Information Technology sector," S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS, weighed in on how to approach the stock splits.

I'm still wary of Tesla as well. Stock splits don't determine value! It may be a short rather than a long term investment.

