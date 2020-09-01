StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Apple - Stock Split Reaction

Jeeho Yun

As Apple awaited a nerve wracking reaction to their stock split yesterday, the share price shot up almost immediately after the opening bell.

It’s hard to say we didn’t see this coming, but seeing these reactions unfold before our eyes surely requires quite the praise to the executive team in the Silicon Valley tech company. In fact, as Apple soars, investment bank Canaccord Genuity raises their target price to $145 and heavily reinforces their buy rating, which is grounded very firmly in good reasoning.

Though there are a myriad of reasons we can attribute the positive reaction to, we find that one of the most compelling (and intangible) reasoning is because of FOMO, or fear of missing out. Especially given the younger demographic of Robinhood investors, these young adults saw this as a golden opportunity to take a full stake in Apple. And despite the fact that stock splits don’t inherently change a company’s equity value, it’s clear that this stock split was ultimately the best move the Cupertino-based company could make.

In addition to the intangibles that analysts at Bank of America so boldly predicted, there are definitely other, quantitative factors that contributed to Apple’s rally post-split. For instance, the new iPhone 12 Pro now has an inflated purchase price, which BofA forecasted, would increase net profits by 10%.

In short, the fear of missing out on a great stock along with a new line of iPhones work in tandem to put wind behind Apple’s market capitalization.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, I have no positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for creating this article (other than from TheStreet) and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Emmanwo8
Emmanwo8

I had to get in on the action and buy apple myself

Nikhil Gunderia
Nikhil Gunderia

Is Apple still a buy ?

KareemWinters
KareemWinters

so many of my friends were lining up to buy Apple yesterday like it was the latest retro Jordans

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down Zoom Earnings

Kevin Perkins, Kareem Winters and Nikhil Gunderia

by

Curt$

Tesla Announces a $5 Billion Share Offering

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Javier Frausto

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Why Walmart+ Isn't As Strong as Amazon Prime...Yet

What does the Walmart+ offering mean for its competition with Amazon?

Katherine Ross

What the Phase One Trade Deal Has in Common With TikTok

Here's what has Jeff Marks comparing the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal with the TikTok deal.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

How to Approach Apple, Tesla After Stock Splits

Let's talk about the Apple and Tesla stock splits.

Katherine Ross

by

KareemWinters

What Honeywell, Salesforce, Amgen Mean for the Dow

Here's what the new Dow components mean for the Dow.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Chris Paul

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer's August Trading Takeaway

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on August trading.

Katherine Ross

The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Dwyane Wade

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2

Introducing, The Redeem Team Stock Draft - Kobe Bryant

StreetLightning Staff

by

kperkins2