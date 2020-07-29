StreetLightning
Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See

Katherine Ross

Last week, Jim Cramer weighed in on what he's watching when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 29. 

"Well, Apple is just a case of, "Do I really want to sell it ahead of 5G?" And the answer is no, you have to be willing to pay a 30 multiple, a price that you would only pay for a company that's a subscription business that, that is at the heart of it. Apple has a lot of business that has huge heart, but I do think that their subscription business, everybody pays, you don't even know that you're buying things, and I want to look at that side. We get good news there. And I feel like they were going to be like Microsoft. You're going to say, 'Hey, you know what? You had a little decline on the news.' And then you had to buy it," Cramer said.

Cramer has stressed that with the majority of the major companies reporting....cough...cough Thursday, it's best to close your ears and digest earnings report by report, but he'll be the first to tell you that a little homework never hurt anybody. Investors will have plenty to digest with reports expected from Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet as well. 

So, with Apple earnings tomorrow, what's Cramer going to watch?

Well, TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Cramer will be going live on Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss all things Apple.

And you can tune in right here on Street Lightning, but first, want to hear from you. 

Have questions about Apple? Comment below and your question may be featured in our live show right here on StreetLightning.

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
bykatherineross
bykatherineross

Jim and I are so excited to go live tomorrow! Please send in your questions so that we can answer them!

